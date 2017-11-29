‘Arrowverse’ Executive Producer Andrew Kreisberg Fired After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Andrew Kreisberg was fired from Warner Bros. Television on Wednesday following multiple allegations of sexual harassment. He was responsible for producing a number of popular superhero dramas on The CW, including The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow.

“After a thorough investigation, Warner Bros. Television Group has terminated Andrew Kreisberg’s employment, effective immediately,” the studio revealed in a statement. “Greg Berlanti will assume additional responsibilities on both The Flash, where he will work closely with executive producer/co-showrunner Todd Helbing, and Supergirl, where he will work closely with executive producers/co-showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller. We remain committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions.”

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, who produce the shows under Berlanti Productions, released their own statement. It reads: “Warner Bros. Television Group recently concluded its investigation into the allegations against Andrew Kreisberg. We encouraged and supported this investigation, we believe and support the individuals who came forward, and we agree with the studio’s decision. Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of all our colleagues — coworkers, crew and staff alike.”

Warner Bros. suspended Kreisberg in early November following a report published by Variety which detailed the experiences of 19 men and women who worked on the shows and felt Kreisberg’s behavior was inappropriate.

See Also Emily Bett Rickards and Melissa Benoist Address Harassment Allegations Following EP's Suspension The 'Supergirl' and 'Arrow' stars released statements after several men and women came forward accusing executive producer Andrew Kreisberg of sexual harassment.

The sources, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions, confessed Kreisberg touched people without their permission, asked for massages, kissed women without permission, and made comments about women’s clothing and looks.

“I have made comments on women’s appearances and clothes in my capacity as an executive producer, but they were not sexualized. Like many people, I have given someone a non-sexual hug or kiss on the cheek,” Kreisberg admitted to Variety at the time. “I have proudly mentored both male and female colleagues for many years. But never in what I believe to be an unwanted way and certainly never in a sexual way.”