What's On: ‘Young Sheldon,’ Nostalgic ‘There’s … Johnny!’ on Hulu, Jeff Ross at the Border

Young Sheldon (8:30/7:30c, CBS): Add this to the Sheldon Cooper canon: How as a 9-year-old boy (the fantastic Iain Armitage), recovering from a near-death scare after choking on a Jimmy Dean sausage, he discovered his love for comic books. Once again, Annie Potts comes close to stealing the show as a Meemaw we all might wish had indulged us with milkshakes as a kid.

There’s … Johnny! (Hulu): Commissioned for the defunct comedy hub Seeso, this warmly nostalgic but salty-tongued behind-the-curtain salute to Johnny Carson’s classic Tonight Show is closer in spirit to My Favorite Year than The Larry Sanders Show. Set in 1972, not long after Carson & Co. decamped from New York City to Burbank, the series (co-created by Paul Reiser) stars fresh-faced Ian Nelson as Andy, a naïve 19-year-old fan-boy from Carson’s home state of Nebraska who stumbles into a backstage job. Clips from the classic show are interspersed throughout, and Johnny only appears as himself on camera, sparing us the sort of bad impersonation we got in Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here. Jane Levy (Suburgatory) shines as Andy’s tart supervisor who naturally becomes an object of romantic interest.

Jeff Ross Roasts the Border: Live from Brownsville, Texas (10/9c, Comedy Central): The pugnacious roastmaster, who has developed a powerful new genre of investigative docu-comedy, travels to a border town on the southern tip of Texas to deliver a free outdoor concert in front of a fenced wall separating the U.S. from Mexico. His audience is, to put it mildly, racially mixed. While there, Ross puts a very personal spin on the immigration debate, speaking to undocumented immigrants, “Dreamers,” law enforcement agents and supporters of the president, who aren’t all united on this divisive issue.

Inside Thursday TV: With the final season of Longmire and the feminist Western Godless on the Netflix horizon, it seems only fitting that The CW’s Supernatural (8/7c) would pay homage to the Western genre. When Team Winchester looks into a murder in a (pardon the expression) ghost town, Dean (Jensen Ackles) is especially keen to face off with a famous gunslinger. … Fall finales on ABC’s “TGIT” lineup include a hacker wreaking havoc with the hospital’s computer system on Grey’s Anatomy (8/7c), and a desperate search for a missing Quinn (Katie Lowes) on Scandal (9/8c). … Recently seen as Jack’s grown son on NBC’s Will & Grace, Michael Angarano guests on CBS’s Mom (9/8c) as a classmate of Christy’s (Anna Faris) who is interested in being more than a study buddy. … Hulu’s British comedy import GameFace, starring Roisin Conaty as a pathetic train-wreck of a single woman, makes the heroine of Amazon’s superior Fleabag look almost well-adjusted. … Also streaming with a British accent: Sundance Now’s Back, a dark comedy reuniting Peep Show co-stars David Mitchell and Robert Webb. Mitchell is an underachiever who, after the death of his father, prepares to take over the family business when he is upstaged by the arrival of a former foster brother (Webb).