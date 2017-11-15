Blake Shelton Sparks Controversy After Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Blake Shelton performs during Today's Halloween Extravaganza 2017 at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2017 in New York City.

Blake Shelton has been crowned People magazine's 2017 "Sexiest Man Alive" and The Voice judge couldn't have been more thrilled—and a little taken aback. He told People, "The best part for me, selfishly, is discovering a part of myself that I guess I never really knew was in there."

But the country crooner's new title has been getting mixed reactions from people on social media. Some are totally for it:

I'm definitely here for this 😍 — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) November 15, 2017

Damn Blake got the girl and the cover you tha Man! — Swifteagle (@Swiftteagle) November 15, 2017

I think Blake Shelton is sexy, so why not. #SexiestManAlive — Deborah Jean (@Kiss_My_Freckle) November 15, 2017

Congratulations to you Blake! You are truly a great hero to many who follow you and your music. We also love the 'fighting' that you and @adamlevine do each week on the Voice. — Eric Martin (@witnessofjesus1) November 15, 2017

And others are not having it at all:

Ok cool BUT have you seen Idris Elba? pic.twitter.com/qUjpuvFH5Y — Maxine🌻 (@Maxim1llion) November 15, 2017

And many Twitter users are downright outraged by the magazine's selection because of past tweets from Shelton that have racist, homophobic, sexist and misogynistic connotations.

More on Blake Shelton - a racist, homophobic, sexist man who supported Trump https://t.co/uCo9yopd1h — Walk Talk Dunk🍩☕️🍩 (@WalktheTalkBern) November 15, 2017

Here are Some more extremely homophobic tweets by @BlakeShelton . He's disgusting. pic.twitter.com/Qo8UwXQfqF — THE MUSIC TEA (@MusicFactsTea) August 13, 2016

Just in case you guys didn't know, not only did Blake Shelton tweet racist & homophobic things he also made jokes about having "sick fantasies" about Dakota Fanning when she was 16 — Tatum Robinson (@TatumAlexis10) November 15, 2017

In 2016, Shelton apologized for the content of the tweets. "Everyone knows comedy has been a major part of my career and it's always been out there for anyone to see," he wrote. "That said anyone that knows me also knows I have no tolerance for hate of any kind or form."

So, did People get this right? Let us know what you think!