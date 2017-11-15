Blake Shelton Sparks Controversy After Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Jessica Napoli
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Blake Shelton performs during Today's Halloween Extravaganza 2017 at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2017 in New York City.

Blake Shelton has been crowned People magazine's 2017 "Sexiest Man Alive" and The Voice judge couldn't have been more thrilled—and a little taken aback. He told People, "The best part for me, selfishly, is discovering a part of myself that I guess I never really knew was in there."

But the country crooner's new title has been getting mixed reactions from people on social media. Some are totally for it:

And others are not having it at all:

And many Twitter users are downright outraged by the magazine's selection because of past tweets from Shelton that have racist, homophobic, sexist and misogynistic connotations.

In 2016, Shelton apologized for the content of the tweets. "Everyone knows comedy has been a major part of my career and it's always been out there for anyone to see," he wrote. "That said anyone that knows me also knows I have no tolerance for hate of any kind or form."

So, did People get this right? Let us know what you think!