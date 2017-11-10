'The Bold and the Beautiful' Star Reign Edwards Heads to 'MacGyver' as Aspiring Secret Agent

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Reign Edwards joins the cast of MacGyver in a multi-episode arc as an aspiring secret agent.

Love that Big Eye synergy! Daytime soap favorite Reign Edwards of CBS’s The Bold and the Beautiful has landed a multi-episode gig on CBS’s MacGyver. Her character, Liana, is described as an ambitious operative-in-training who will connect with Wilt Bozer (Justin Hires) at spy school.

A CBS rep tells TV Insider that the duo “will be put through a battery of excruciating tests and are adversaries at first. But then they start to work together and a flirtation begins—a relationship that’s against the rules at the academy.”

Edwards, a two-time Emmy nominee, plays social media exec Nicole Avant on B&B. So far, she’ll appear on at least three MacGyver episodes, and possibly more. The first airs November 17.