'The Bold and the Beautiful' Star Reign Edwards Heads to 'MacGyver' as Aspiring Secret Agent
Love that Big Eye synergy! Daytime soap favorite Reign Edwards of CBS’s The Bold and the Beautiful has landed a multi-episode gig on CBS’s MacGyver. Her character, Liana, is described as an ambitious operative-in-training who will connect with Wilt Bozer (Justin Hires) at spy school.
A CBS rep tells TV Insider that the duo “will be put through a battery of excruciating tests and are adversaries at first. But then they start to work together and a flirtation begins—a relationship that’s against the rules at the academy.”
Edwards, a two-time Emmy nominee, plays social media exec Nicole Avant on B&B. So far, she’ll appear on at least three MacGyver episodes, and possibly more. The first airs November 17.
Danny Woodburn Returns to Daytime on 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
The 'Seinfeld' vet's character teams up with Don Diamont's Bill Spencer to infiltrate Spencer Publications computer system.