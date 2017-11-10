'Homicide for the Holidays' Explores Family Celebrations Gone Terribly Wrong

You thought your family was messed up? Wait until Oxygen Media premieresSeason 2 of its hit crime series, Homicide for the Holidays, right after Thanksgiving ... just in time for you to reevaluate who you’re inviting to Christmas dinner.

The shows explore five "heart-wrenching cases where family holidays take a drastic turn," according to a press release. The stories are all based on true crimes, ranging from house fires to murder. They even include firsthand accounts from detectives, family members, and friends who lived through these terrible ordeals.

The series is slated to air every Saturday night, for five weeks, starting on November 25.

Check out a sneak peek of Homicide for the Holidays below:

Homicide for the Holidays, Season 2, Saturdays, Nov. 25 - Dec. 23, 6/5c, Oxygen