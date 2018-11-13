'Homicide for the Holidays' Season 3 Sneak Peek: Oxygen Series Explores More Chilling Crimes (VIDEO)

Homicide for the Holidays' third season returns in December on Oxygen Media.

And as in previous seasons, the timely true-crime limited series delves into three horrific cases of holidays turned upside down: From a young mother slain just before Christmas to a New Year’s that shook one suburban town, these gut-wrenching stories unwrap the horrors that some families face during the season of cheer.

Here's the episode breakdown:

Christmas Rager

Airs Sunday, December 9, at 8pm ET/PT

Just before Christmas, the body of a young mother is found strangled inside a burning car in a quiet Minneapolis suburb. As detectives hunt for her killer, they become convinced she was killed by someone very close to her.

Silent Night

Airs Sunday, December 16, at 7pm ET/PT

When a mother and her two daughters fail to show up for Christmas dinner, officers enter their home and discover all three have been shot to death. The search for their killer reveals an unthinkable family nightmare.

Bloody New Year's

Airs Sunday, December 23, at 7pm ET/PT

Just before New Year’s, a hockey mom is gunned down at her front door. Later that night, seven more bodies are found in another suburban home. Police discover a shocking connection between the two crimes as they track down the killer.

