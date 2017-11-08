Showtime Renews 'Shameless' for Season 9

Emmy Rossum as Fiona Gallagher, Cameron Monaghan as Ian Gallagher and Jeremy Allen White as Lip Gallagher in Shameless

The wisecracking, dysfunctional members of the Gallagher family will return for a ninth season of Shameless, Showtime announced Wednesday.

“We are so grateful to Showtime for giving us the opportunity to continue making Shameless,” said series executive producer and showrunner John Wells. “It’s a labor of love (and a blast) for all of us.”

Shameless, which returned for its eighth season last Sunday, is Showtime's No. 1 comedy and one of its longest-running series. William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, Emma Kenney, Steve Howey, Shanola Hampton, Ethan Cutkosky, Jeremy Allen White and Cameron Monaghan star.

“As challenging as it can be for any show simply to maintain viewers in the current TV landscape, Shameless is adding them in droves,” said David Nevins, president and CEO of Showtime. “But it’s no mystery why. The series’ reputation for rich and resonant characters and for deep—and deeply twisted—comedy has drawn not only faithful longtime viewers, but a steadily growing audience. And creatively, the season that kicked off this past Sunday is stronger than ever.”

Shameless, Sundays, 9/8c, Showtime