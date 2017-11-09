'90 Day Fiance': Is Annie Ready to Call It Quits With David? (VIDEO)

The road to marriage has not been easy for David and Annie on TLC's reality hit 90 Day Fiancé and, shocker, things go from bad to worse on Sunday's episode.

While in Thailand, David wants to have a good time with his bride-to-be and some friends, and that entails having a drink...and another drink...and then another drink. You get the point, right? So does Annie, who is more than a little concerned. She sees how David is a bit more unruly and unreasonable when he's had more than a few cocktails, and she's starting to wonder if maybe this isn't the match made in heaven she originally thought it was.

In this exclusive clip from the new episode, Annie has serious doubts about whether she'll go with David to America and get married. Is this 90 Day Fiancé relationship going to stall before it even gets started? Check it out and let us know in the comments below if you want Annie and David to be together or if they are a match NOT meant to make it to the altar.

90 Day Fiancé, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC.