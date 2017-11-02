Starz Drama 'Counterpart' Gets Premiere Date, Unveils Thrilling Trailer (VIDEO)
What's better than having J.K. Simmons headline a new sci-fi drama series? How about two J.K. Simmons?
Starz announced a Jan. 21 premiere date for its new thriller Counterpart on Thursday, and teased viewers with an intriguing trailer about other worlds and doppelgängers.
Academy-Award winner Simmons plays two versions of the same character. In the premiere episode, we meet Howard Silk (Simmons), a lowly worker in a Berlin-based U.N. spy agency who doesn't even really know what his job actually is. Things take a turn when he discovers the organization he's worked for for many years protects a crossing into a parallel dimension. Enter Howard Silk (also played by Simmons) from the "other side" and is a much more confident, smooth and manipulative that our side's Howard. Suffice it to say, things get complicated real fast.
The spy thriller, created by Justin Marks, has a 10-episode first season that will premiere on Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 8/7c on Starz. The cast also includes Olivia Williams (The Sixth Sense, Hyde Park on Hudson), Harry Lloyd (The Theory of Everything), Nicholas Pinnock (Captain America: The First Avenger), Nazanin Boniadi (Homeland), Sara Serraiocco (Salvo) and Ulrich Thomsen (The Blacklist, Banshee). Academy Award® nominee Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) directed the first episode.
Check out the trailer for Counterpart here:
Counterpart, Series Premiere, Jan. 21, 2018, 8/7c, Starz