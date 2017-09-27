Meghan McCain Joins ‘The View’

Less than two weeks after Jedediah Bila unexpectedly announced her exit from The View, the ABC morning show has a new co-host: conservative TV personality Meghan McCain.

McCain is expected to join Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Paula Faris, and Sunny Hostin at the table in October, according to Variety. ABC declined to comment.

The news comes ten days after McCain announced she was leaving Fox News Channel where she was a co-host of Outnumbered. “I’m so thankful to Fox News for the chance to be on Outnumbered, but I’m leaving to focus on other things,” McCain said when announcing her departure.

McCain is the daughter of Senator John McCain and will serve as the conservative voice on The View. Despite her political affiliation, McCain has been notably critical of the current administration and President Donald Trump.