Sharpen Those Knives! Gordon Ramsay Is Bringing a New Restaurant Makeover Series to Fox

Jessica Napoli
Comments
Gordon Ramsey attends the 2017 FOX Upfront
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Gordon Ramsey attends the 2017 FOX Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 15, 2017 in New York City.

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back

 More

Whenever there’s a dirty, poorly managed kitchen, Gordon Ramsay is the man to save the day. The Michelin-rated chef-turned-reality-TV-star behind MasterChef and its spinoffs, as well as Hell’s Kitchen and The F Word, all on Fox, will be adding a new unscripted series to the network: Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell & Back.

In this series, Ramsay only has (guess what?) 24 hours to completely renovate and save restaurants from the brink of disaster. While Ramsay is revamping the kitchen, updating the decor, changing the menu, and retraining the staff, he’ll bring in his secret weapon—”Hell on Wheels”—which is a 70-foot-long semi-truck that transforms into a mobile kitchen filled with state-of-the-art appliances to serve food while the establishment is under construction.

Gordon Ramsay Cooks up Fun at TV Guide Magazine's 'The F Word' Cover Party
Related

Gordon Ramsay Cooks up Fun at TV Guide Magazine's 'The F Word' Cover Party

“With the clock set at 24 hours-and-ticking, I can promise you this culinary boot camp gives a whole new meaning to ‘Hell on Wheels,’” Ramsay said in a press release.

The show will be produced by Ramsay Studios, and Ramsay will also serve as executive producer. No premiere date has been set at this time.

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back - FOX

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back where to stream

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back

Gordon Ramsay




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Caroline Manzo and Dina Manzo attend the First Annual Jones New York power lunch at The Campbell Apartment on September 23, 2010 in New York City.
1
‘RHONJ’ Star Dina Manzo’s Daughter Breaks Decade of Silence Over ‘Staggering Betrayal’ of Family Amid Ex-Stepfather’s Sentencing
Ant Anstead and Christina Haack
2
Christina Haack’s Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Accused of Fraud as Business Files for Bankruptcy
Jeff Probst and Rome Cooney in 'Survivor' Season 47 Episode 6
3
‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst Reveals Why He Let Rome Replace Him at Tribal Council
Rachael Ray on stage
4
Rachael Ray’s History of Health Issues & Shocking Incidents: Full Details
Todd Chrisley
5
Todd Chrisley Gets Fired From His Job at Prison Chapel