Sharpen Those Knives! Gordon Ramsay Is Bringing a New Restaurant Makeover Series to Fox

Gordon Ramsey attends the 2017 FOX Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 15, 2017 in New York City.

Whenever there’s a dirty, poorly managed kitchen, Gordon Ramsay is the man to save the day. The Michelin-rated chef-turned-reality-TV-star behind MasterChef and its spinoffs, as well as Hell’s Kitchen and The F Word, all on Fox, will be adding a new unscripted series to the network: Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell & Back.

In this series, Ramsay only has (guess what?) 24 hours to completely renovate and save restaurants from the brink of disaster. While Ramsay is revamping the kitchen, updating the decor, changing the menu, and retraining the staff, he’ll bring in his secret weapon—”Hell on Wheels”—which is a 70-foot-long semi-truck that transforms into a mobile kitchen filled with state-of-the-art appliances to serve food while the establishment is under construction.

“With the clock set at 24 hours-and-ticking, I can promise you this culinary boot camp gives a whole new meaning to ‘Hell on Wheels,’” Ramsay said in a press release.

The show will be produced by Ramsay Studios, and Ramsay will also serve as executive producer. No premiere date has been set at this time.