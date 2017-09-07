Sneak Peek: ‘Veep’ Star Anna Chlumsky’s First ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ Appearance

Jeff Pfeiffer
Comments
Scoot McNairy as Gordon Clark and Anna Chlumsky as Katie Herman in Halt and Catch Fire - Season 4
Bob Mahoney/AMC
Scoot McNairy as Gordon Clark and Anna Chlumsky as Katie Herman in Halt and Catch Fire

Halt and Catch Fire

Exactly three months after it was announced that five-time Emmy-nominated Veep star Anna Chlumsky would have a recurring role in the fourth and final season of AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire, the actress’ first appearance in the drama as Dr. Katie Herman will take place this Saturday, Sept. 9, in the “Tonya and Nancy” episode.

Chlumsky’s character is a chief ontologist, and is described by AMC as playing “a crucial role in this season’s Search business venture.”

On Thursday, AMC released a sneak peek look at Chlumsky’s appearance in the episode. Check it out here:

Also in Saturday’s episode, Cameron buys a plot of land to re-center and Donna focuses her team on the mission ahead. Meanwhile, Joe and Gordon hire a team of web surfers to map the web.

Halt and Catch Fire, Saturdays, 9/8c, AMC

