'RHONY' Luann de Lesseps Gets Real About Marriage to Tom D'Agostino in 'Watch What Happens Live' Special

Have a seat, ladies and gentlemen, because the (former) Countess is about to spill the tea. Hot of the news of her impending divorce from businessman Tom D'Agostino, Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps sits down one-on-one with Andy Cohen in her first interview since the bombshell yet not unexpected announcement.

Watch What Happens Live One-on-One with Luann de Lesseps will air Wednesday, September 6, and was shot in the Hamptons—a place very familiar to fans of the RHONY franchise.

Will de Lesseps finally fess up about slapping Tom at a restaurant in New York (answer in the sneak peek below)? What was the final straw in deciding to separate from her husband of only seven months? How hard did she try to make the marriage work? If this interview is anything like the Real Housewives reunions, we're certain Andy Cohen will get all of the answers out of de Lesseps.

Watch What Happens Live One-on-One with Luann de Lesseps, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 11/10c, Bravo