What's On: ‘Unabomber’ Publishes his Manifesto, John Cho on ‘Difficult People,’ the Return of ‘Greenleaf’

Manhunt: Unabomber (10/9c, Discovery): Convinced that the best way to catch the mysterious Unabomber (Paul Bettany) is to publish his rambling manifesto in a national publication, Agent Fitz (Sam Worthington) takes his case to the top: Attorney General Janet Reno (Jane Lynch). The tension rises in another strong episode of the docudrama miniseries as the FBI waits nervously to see if their prey rises to the bait.

Difficult People (Hulu): It’s hate at first sight, and lust at second thought, between perpetually disgruntled Billy (Billy Eichner) and smarmy ad exec Todd (John Cho) when a prank war involving mortifying billboards brings these unlikely misanthropes together in an episode that’s as filthy as it is funny. The starry guest cast includes Chris Elliott as a weirdly submissive “Chore Rabbit” handyman-for-hire who pampers Julie (Julie Klausner) against her will, Amy Sedaris as an insanely perky tour guide, and Elementary’s Lucy Liu as a ferocious book agent who admires the unethical avarice of Julie’s psychiatrist mother, Marilyn (Andrea Martin).

Greenleaf (10/9c, OWN): Saying “hallelujah” over its renewal for a third season, this juicy soap about the scandalous secrets of a Memphis megachurch family returns with a two-night midseason premiere (continuing Wednesday in its regular time period), dealing with the fallout of the climactic showdown between Grace (Merle Dandridge) and Mac (GregAlan Williams). Grace’s sister Charity (Deborah Joy Winans) has her own meltdown when husband Kevin (Tye White) makes a fateful decision.

Inside Tuesday TV: Now that the field has narrowed to 36 acts, NBC’s America’s Got Talent (8/7c) begins its live shows with 12 performers hoping to win viewers’ votes from the stage of Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. … Things are heating up as TNT’s Animal Kingdom (9/8c) approaches the end of its season, with Baz (Scott Speedman) putting his plan in motion to take down Smurf (Ellen Barkin)—but now that a third season is confirmed, don’t expect this to proceed without complications. … Nominated for an Emmy and recent winner of a TCA Award for reality series, A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (9/8c) returns for a second season with more former Scientology members telling their harrowing stories. … A&E begins a six-part true-crime docu-series looking back at The Murder of Laci Peterson (10/9c) that includes new prison interviews with husband Scott Peterson, who was convicted of her murder during a media circus.