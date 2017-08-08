'MasterChef' Preview: Shaun O'Neale is Back!

Winning a televised culinary competition is a difficult task, and no one knows this better than MasterChef Season 7 winner, Shaun O'Neale.

In this exclusive clip from the Aug. 9 episode, the former Las Vegas DJ stops by the MasterChef kitchen to offer advice to this season's contestants.

In addition to inspiring Nico, Sean plays a crucial role by choosing ingredients from his new cookbook to be a part of the mystery box challenge. The winner of the test receives a huge advantage, while the other chefs will wage culinary battle in a coconut-themed elimination challenge.

