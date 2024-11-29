Rod Stewart Slams ‘MasterChef UK’s Gregg Wallace as a ‘Bully’ Amid Host’s Misconduct Allegations

Rock legend Rod Stewart had something to get off his chest on Thursday, November 28, after MasterChef UK star Gregg Wallace was accused of sexual misconduct.

Stewart reacted to the news on social media, sharing a statement on Instagram where he accused Wallace of “humiliating” his wife, Penny Lancaster, when she was a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef in 2021.

“So Greg Wallace gets fired from Master Chef. Good Riddance Wallace… You humiliated my wife when she was on the show, but you had that part cut out didn’t you?” he wrote. “You’re a tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully. Karma got ya.”

Wallace has been a fixture on British television for years and is best known for co-hosting BBC’s MasterChef and its various spinoffs, including the long-running Celebrity MasterChef.

On Thursday, the news broke that MasterChef‘s production company, Banijay UK, had launched an investigation against Wallace over allegations of inappropriate sexual comments in the workplace. This includes an accusation from long-time British TV presenter Kirsty Wark, who claimed Wallace told “sexualized jokes” when she appeared on the show in 2011.

“There were two occasions in particular where he used sexualized language in front of a number of people, and it wasn’t as if anyone engaged with this,” Wark said in a video shared by BBC News. “It was completely one-way traffic, but I think people were uncomfortable, and [it was] something I didn’t really expect to happen.”

At least 13 others have reported alleged instances of Wallace’s inappropriate behavior on set, including talking openly about his sex life, taking his top off in front of a female co-worker, and telling a junior female colleague he wasn’t wearing underwear under his jeans.

Wallace has stepped away from MasterChef in light of the allegations, though Deadline reports that production will continue on the series despite his absence.

In a statement to BBC News, Wallace’s lawyers denied their client has engaged in behavior of a “sexually harassing nature.” A statement from Banijay UK also noted that Wallace is “committed to fully co-operating throughout the process” of the investigation.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday evening, Wallace shared a video with his followers, saying, “I would like to thank all the people getting in touch, reaching out and showing their support.”