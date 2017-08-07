What's On: 'Dance' Goes Live With a Top 10, the Bachelorette Makes Her Final Decision

So You Think You Can Dance (8/7c, Fox): It's a busy night for TV's best dance competition. The All-Stars reveal their picks for the Top 10, chosen through an often baffling culling process at the "Academy," seemingly patterned after the team system of The Voice. With that tough choice behind them, each All-Star will perform with her or his pick in the first night of live performance, bringing back judges Mary Murphy, Vanessa Hudgens and Nigel Lythgoe into the process. And the audience, of course, whose vote will now count.

The Bachelorette (8/7c, ABC): More eyeballs will invariably go to the three-hour finale of TV's highest-profile dating game. Will Bryan, Eric or Peter be Rachel's ultimate prince charming? (Notice the lower case; this isn't really a fairy tale.) With an impressive lack of eye-rolling, Chris Harrison walks Rachel and the audience through the season in a live special.

Midnight, Texas (10/9c, NBC): My favorite character in this monster-mash fantasy takes center stage when Lemuel (Peter Mensah) confronts a gaggle of vampires who've come to town to reunite with their old fanged friend. Manfred (Francois Arnaud) is understandably suspicious, as are Olivia (Arielle Kebbel), Creek (Sarah Ramos), Fiji (Parisa Fitz-Henley) and Bobo (Dylan Bruce), all dying to know the visitors' agenda.

CBSN On Assignment (10/9c, CBS): The second edition of the immersive newsmag features a report on gun violence in Chicago, for which Adriana Diaz spent seven days talking with members of crews as well as community activists rising up against the violence. Other segments head to Russia, profiling an opposition leader daring to take on Vladimir Putin for the presidency, and to Pakistan, where an 85-year-old televangelist is reaching out to Muslims with a message of reconciliation.

Inside Monday TV: David Alan Grier's next gig, now that The Carmichael Show is ending: hosting a new comedy game show, GSN's Snap Judgment (8/7c), premiering with four back-to-back episodes and also being syndicated weekdays to Sinclair stations. The show asks contestants to form first impressions about people interviewed on the street and make judgment calls about what they'll say or do. … Streaming highlight: Acorn TV presents the seventh season of Vera, comprising four new mystery movies starring Brenda Blethyn as a prickly detective in northeast England. … Travel Channel has cast a new foodie, Casey Webb, in a reboot of Man v. Food (9/8c), which sets Webb several gut-busting challenges in his New York City home base: a burger stuffed with French fries and fondue, a pizza on a pizza in a box made of pizza, and a larger-than-life choice between a 151-ounce milkshake, an 8-pound Sloppy Joe or six chili wings packing 1 million units of heat on the Scoville scale. Antacids, anyone?