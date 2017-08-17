'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce': Abby and Babs Have 'Differing Opinions' in Season 4

Who’s the boss? On Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, pretty much everyone. When Season 4 of Bravo’s scripted dramedy premieres, fledgling entrepreneurs Abby (Lisa Edelstein) and Barbara (Retta, above with Edelstein) are ready to go live with their new website, Lady Parts. Alas, says Retta, “the launch is not a big bang,” and the gals are forced to scramble for ways to drum up more traffic. “Abby and Babs will have differing opinions on whose ideas are better,” Retta warns.

While they’re trying to plant their flags, the rest of the crew—Phoebe (Beau Garrett), Jo (Alanna Ubach) and Delia (Necar Zadegan)—will also seek various forms of empowerment. “Taking ownership and standing your ground are going to be big themes,” Retta says. As for whether all that independence will leave any room for romance, not to worry: There’s plenty in the pipeline, including the return of Abby’s former flame Will (Warren Christie) and Barbara’s deepening connection with the dreamy contractor played by Malcolm-Jamal Warner. “Our hair and makeup department is obsessed with that relationship,” Retta says with a laugh. “So based on that, I feel like fans will be rooting for us!”

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season Premiere, Thursday, Aug. 17, 10/9c, Bravo