ABC Chronicles 'The Story of Diana' in Two-Night, Four-Hour Event

Princess Diana’s life and legacy have been duly chronicled on an abundance of networks in 2017, timed to the 20th anniversary of her death. The most thorough examination to date is this two-night, four-hour doc from Emmy-winning producer Maura Mandt (30 for 30), The Story of Diana. “Our goal was to create the most comprehensive story of Diana as a young girl, a woman, a princess and an icon,” says Mandt. “This is about her life as a positive disrupter and important 20th-century woman.”

The start-to-finish journey—including her wedding to Prince Charles, which drew a whopping 750 million TV viewers—is explored via home movies and interviews with historians and those who knew her well, including her brother, Charles Spencer. Says Mandt: “We see how her legacy unfolded before our very eyes.”

