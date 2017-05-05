TV Specials Commemorate the Life and Death of Princess Diana
August 31 will mark the 20th anniversary of the 1997 death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in a car crash that also claimed the lives of her companion Dodi Fayed and their driver, Henri Paul. Ahead of this sad date, various networks have slated a number of new and encore TV specials and scripted programs related to the iconic Princess Diana’s life, death and legacy.
Here are the titles that have been announced. This post will be updated as new programming announcements are made.
Sunday, May 7
Princess Diana: Behind Closed Doors
Reelz, 7/6c
NBC’s Natalie Morales hosts a special look at what we don’t know about Diana. The special features interviews with Diana’s personal friends as well as historians, biographers and contemporaries who cover the royal family.
The Last 100 Days of Diana
ABC, 9/8c
This two-hour prime-time documentary special, hosted by Martin Bashir, covers the final days of Princess Diana’s remarkable life—through her tumultuous last summer of romance until her tragic and untimely death.
Princess Diana’s Death: Mystery Solved
Reelz, 9/8c
Renowned detective Colin McLaren (JFK: The Smoking Gun) sets out to find answers to questions that still surround the death of Princess Diana. McLaren re-examines every aspect of the French and British investigations, and interviews witnesses.
Princess Diana: Case Closed
Reelz, 11/10c
Gossip columnist and journalist A.J. Benza takes a look at the 1997 auto accident that killed Princess Diana and seeks to find out why and how it happened.
Monday, May 8
Nancy O’Dell Remembers—Princess Diana
Reelz, 2am/1c
Host Nancy O’Dell remembers the passing of Princess Diana.
Sunday, May 14
King Charles III
PBS, 9/8c
This BBC2 drama, based on a West End play, imagines fictionalized future for the royal family after the death of Queen Elizabeth. The controversial story features the ghost of Princess Diana.
Monday, May 22
Princess Diana: Her Life — Her Death — The Truth
CBS, 8/7c
Gayle King hosts this two-hour CBS News special, produced by the team at 48 Hours, which will look at the night Princess Diana died and the four independent investigations in two separate countries that followed.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
The Story of Diana: Part One
ABC, 9/8c
This documentary will air over two nights and aims to introduce the Princess of Wales, mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, to a new generation and to examine her legacy.
Thursday, Aug. 10
The Story of Diana: Part Two
ABC, 9/8c
The two-night special continues to examine the life of Princess Diana and the legacy she left behind.
Airdate Unknown
Untitled Princess Diana Documentary
HBO
On May 2, HBO announced that it had acquired the rights to a new documentary exploring the life of Princess Diana that will feature input from her sons, the princes William and Harry. Airdate and title information have not been released at this time.
Coming in 2018
Feud: Charles and Diana
FX
FX has ordered a second installment of Ryan Murphy’s latest anthology series, Feud, which will premiere in 2018 and will focus on the relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.