TV Specials Commemorate the Life and Death of Princess Diana

Nineteen year-old Lady Diana Spencer (1961 - 1997, later Diana, Princess of Wales), fiancee to the Prince of Wales, leaving her flat at Coleherne Court in Earl's Court, London 12th November 1980.

August 31 will mark the 20th anniversary of the 1997 death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in a car crash that also claimed the lives of her companion Dodi Fayed and their driver, Henri Paul. Ahead of this sad date, various networks have slated a number of new and encore TV specials and scripted programs related to the iconic Princess Diana’s life, death and legacy.

Here are the titles that have been announced. This post will be updated as new programming announcements are made.

Sunday, May 7

Princess Diana: Behind Closed Doors

Reelz, 7/6c

NBC’s Natalie Morales hosts a special look at what we don’t know about Diana. The special features interviews with Diana’s personal friends as well as historians, biographers and contemporaries who cover the royal family.

The Last 100 Days of Diana

ABC, 9/8c

This two-hour prime-time documentary special, hosted by Martin Bashir, covers the final days of Princess Diana’s remarkable life—through her tumultuous last summer of romance until her tragic and untimely death.

Princess Diana’s Death: Mystery Solved

Reelz, 9/8c

Renowned detective Colin McLaren (JFK: The Smoking Gun) sets out to find answers to questions that still surround the death of Princess Diana. McLaren re-examines every aspect of the French and British investigations, and interviews witnesses.

Princess Diana: Case Closed

Reelz, 11/10c

Gossip columnist and journalist A.J. Benza takes a look at the 1997 auto accident that killed Princess Diana and seeks to find out why and how it happened.

Monday, May 8

Nancy O’Dell Remembers—Princess Diana

Reelz, 2am/1c

Host Nancy O’Dell remembers the passing of Princess Diana.

Sunday, May 14

King Charles III

PBS, 9/8c

This BBC2 drama, based on a West End play, imagines fictionalized future for the royal family after the death of Queen Elizabeth. The controversial story features the ghost of Princess Diana.

Monday, May 22

Princess Diana: Her Life — Her Death — The Truth

CBS, 8/7c

Gayle King hosts this two-hour CBS News special, produced by the team at 48 Hours, which will look at the night Princess Diana died and the four independent investigations in two separate countries that followed.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

The Story of Diana: Part One

ABC, 9/8c

This documentary will air over two nights and aims to introduce the Princess of Wales, mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, to a new generation and to examine her legacy.

Thursday, Aug. 10

The Story of Diana: Part Two

ABC, 9/8c

The two-night special continues to examine the life of Princess Diana and the legacy she left behind.

Airdate Unknown

Untitled Princess Diana Documentary

HBO

On May 2, HBO announced that it had acquired the rights to a new documentary exploring the life of Princess Diana that will feature input from her sons, the princes William and Harry. Airdate and title information have not been released at this time.

Coming in 2018

Feud: Charles and Diana

FX

FX has ordered a second installment of Ryan Murphy’s latest anthology series, Feud, which will premiere in 2018 and will focus on the relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.