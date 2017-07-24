What's On: Princess Diana's Boys Speak Out, Supernatural Shenanigans on 'Midnight, Texas' and 'People of Earth'

Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy (10/9c, HBO): There will be many TV remembrances of Princess Diana this summer as we approach the 20th anniversary of her death, but few will be as personal as this 65-minute special, in which her sons—William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry—share their memories while paging through a private family photo album. Others participating in the documentary include Elton John, Diana's brother, Earl Spencer; royal photographer Jayne Fincher, and Diana's childhood friends.

Midnight, Texas (10/9c, NBC): From Charlaine Harris, the creator of the True Blood book series, comes another adaptation of a fanciful book series, a thriller set in a ghost town that’s also a hellmouth. Thankfully, this oasis of the occult keeps its fangs firmly in cheek. When on-the-lam psychic Manfred (Francois Arnaud) lands in Midnight, he’s quickly enmeshed in murderous intrigue, but the one to watch is ageless vampire Lemuel (Peter Mensah), who leeches energy when blood isn’t available. Also on hand: a practicing witch and a minister who morphs into a were-tiger when the moon is full. It's no Bon Temps, Louisiana, but on first visit, it's a fun summer diversion.

People of Earth (10:30/9:30c, TBS): Not to be confused with ABC's Still Star-Crossed, the second season of this exceedingly droll alien-abduction comedy commences with the members of the StarCrossed support group all on separate journeys. That won't last long, once Ozzie (Wyatt Cenac) reveals they were all taken aboard the spaceship as kids. Saturday Night Live veteran Nasim Pedrad joins the ensemble as gung-ho FBI agent Alex Foster, assigned to look into the financial misdoings of alien-in-disguise Jonathan Walsh (Michael Cassidy). The biggest laughs occur in outer space, as obsequious Jeff the Grey is subjected to a new disembodied corporate boss who might just share mechanical DNA with 2001's HAL.

Inside Monday TV: He's known variously as "the only living man without a soul, the most hated man in heaven, and the most dreaded in hell." On AMC's Preacher (9/8c), the cowboy-garbed menace is called the Saint of Killers, and he finally comes face to face with Jesse (Dominic Cooper) and his crew. … On TNT's Will (9/8c), Marlowe (Jamie Campbell Bower) guides our young Mr. Shakespeare (Laurie Davidson) through the most debauched avenues of London high society, which sounds like much ado about something. … ABC's new summer thriller Somewhere Between (10/9c, not available for preview) stars Paula Patton as a news producer tracking a serial killer. In a Groundhog Day-like twist, she is given the chance to relive the week prior to the murders, and perhaps rewrite the tragic events. … The Oscar-nominated documentary short Joe's Violin, about a musical instrument bonding a 12-year-old Bronx schoolgirl with a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor, airs on PBS's POV (10/9c, check local listings at pbs.org). It's a prelude to the feature-length Shalom Italia, following three Italian Jewish brothers who emigrated to Israel, as they return 70 years after World War II to revisit the cave where they hid from Nazis as children.