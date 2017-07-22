'Supergirl' Adds 'Heroes,' 'Alias,' 'Jane the Virgin,' 'Wayward Pines' Stars

Melissa Benoist in the season finale of Supergirl.

Supergirl has bulked up its supporting cast for Season 3.

Adrian Pasdar (Heroes), Carl Lumbly (Alias), Yael Grobglas (Jane the Virgin), and Emma Tremblay (Wayward Pines) will appear on the CW series, it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con.

Comic-Con 2017: Your 'Supergirl' Burning Questions Answered Will there be a #Sanvers wedding? Does Batman exist in Supergirl's universe? Those answers and more!

Pasdar will be play villain Morgan Edge, a ruthless real estate developer, who finds himself in conflict with for National City instantly put him at odds with Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath). Lumbly will play M’yrnn J’onzz, the father of J’onn J’onnz (David Harewood). Grobglas plays DC baddie Psi, a psychic who uses people’s minds against them. Additionally, Tremblay plays Ruby, a National City superfan of Supergirl who ends up in danger.

The quartet join Odette Annable, who plays the year's Big Bad, Reign.

Supergirl, Season premiere, Monday, Oct. 9, 8/7c, The CW