'American Horror Story: Cult' Premieres Sept. 5 on FX

We now know when you'll be able to join the cult.

Season 7 of FX and Ryan Murphy's anthology series American Horror Story will debut Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 10/9c, and will be called Cult. Season 7 will explore the events surrounding the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election.

Fans can visit AHS7.com to sign up for exclusive reveals each week leading up to the series debut.

Recently, Murphy revealed that Lena Dunham would be appearing in this season. Other announced cast members include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill, Colton Haynes and Adina Porter.

