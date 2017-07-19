What's On: Conan Goes to Comic-Con, ‘Broadchurch’ Deepens Its Mysteries

Conan (11/10c, TBS): For the third year, Conan O’Brien takes his act to Fan Frenzy Central, otherwise known as San Diego’s Comic-Con International, joining the orgy of hype by inviting casts of present and future cult sensations to the stage of the Spreckels Theatre. First up: the cast of the upcoming sci-fi thriller Bright, including Will Smith, Joel Edgerton and Noomi Rapace; then a Comic-Con classic, the brothers Winchester from The CW’s long-running Supernatural, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. The week builds to a Sunday climax, with a Game of Thrones cast event (the perfect way to come down from a new episode).

The Carmichael Show (9/8c, NBC): In its waning weeks, the provocative family sitcom provides a showcase for the excellent Loretta Devine as matriarch Cynthia. When she discovers her own parents (Starletta Dupois and Bill Cobbs) are having marriage difficulties, Cynthia takes a hard look at her own relationship with Joe (David Alan Grier).

Broadchurch (10/9c, BBC America): The news earlier this week that Jodie Whittaker was chosen to be the newest incarnation of Doctor Who adds new impetus to check out this excellent mystery series. She plays Beth Latimer, who has evolved from grieving mother of a murdered child in the first season to a crisis counselor whose own family still needs some serious healing. In this week’s twisty episode, she accompanies sexual-assault victim Trish (Julie Hesmondhalgh) back to the crime scene for an emotionally grueling exercise. But when results come back from the DNA found on Trish, the investigation by Hardy (former Doctor David Tennant) and Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) takes yet another dark detour.

Inside Wednesday TV: You didn’t think getting the team back together on USA’s Suits (9/8c) would go without a hitch, did you? Harvey (Gabriel Macht) clashes with his partners, and even Donna (Sarah Rafferty) is ruffling feathers with her recent actions. … CBS’s Salvation (9/8c) reminds us that sometimes you can’t help hurting the one you love when the fate of the Earth is at stake. Which is why even on her birthday, Grace (Jennifer Finnigan) betrays her bureaucratic beau Harris (Ian Anthony Dale) to get access to enriched uranium that would help Tanz (Santiago Cabrera) attempt the impossible and stop the asteroid hurtling toward the planet. … Now that Liza (Sutton Foster) and Kelsey (Hilary Duff) have made up on TV Land’s Younger (10/9c), it’s time for both to give dating a go again. Easier said than done. … TBS’s Emmy-nominated Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (10:30/9:30c) is back with a new episode, in which Team Sam checks out an impeachment rally.