The Lyons Meet Carlotta in 'Empire'-'Star' Season Premiere Crossover Event

What do you get when you bring two bad mothers together on one Fox super hit? One can only hope for maximum drama. Fox announced Wednesday it is bringing two of its biggest shows—Empire and Star—together for a special season premiere crossover event on Sept. 27.

Star's Carlotta (Queen Latifah) will come face-to-face with Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Jamal Lyon (Jussie Smollett) on the Season 4 premiere of Empire. The Lyon family is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Empire Entertainment—Lucious' first public appearance after the explosion in Las Vegas. While Lucious is getting back on his feet, everyone around him, including his nurse Claudia (guest star Demi Moore), is plotting. What else is new?

Following the season premiere of Empire, Star returns for its second season with special guest star Smollett, who shows up to mingle with Star (Jude DeMorest), Alex (Ryan Destiny), Simone (Brittany O’Grady) and their new manager Carlotta. Despite their success at Atlanta NextFest, it will not be an easy road to stardom for the girls.

Check out this teaser:



Empire, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 8/7c

Star, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 9/8c