'Riverdale,' 'Arrow,' 'Black Lightning,' 'The Flash,' and More Cover TV Guide Magazine's Comic-Con 2017 Special Issue

The CW’s staple of superheroes joins Riverdale students and Supernatural, as the annual partnership of Warner Bros. Television (WBTV) and TV Guide Magazine reconvenes for the eighth year in a row, joining forces on another special Warner Bros.–themed Comic-Con special edition of the venerable magazine.

The four collectible covers feature the following WBTV series and stars: Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse; Black Lightning’s Cress Williams, Arrow’s Stephen Amell, and The Flash’s Grant Gustin; Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist; and Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki.

The 88-page special issue features photos, previews and never-before-seen animations from new and returning WBTV shows, including The 100, The Big Bang Theory, Blindspot, Lucifer, Justice League Action and Black Lightning. A 20-page pull-out Archie comic based on Riverdale is just one of the unique highlights of the Comic-Con magazine.

The special-edition, Comic-Con 2017 Warner Bros.–themed TV Guide Magazine will be available at the Warner Bros. Comic-Con booth and at newsstands. Copies may also be ordered at www.tvinsider.com/ccomicconmag2017.

Check out the four collectible covers below: