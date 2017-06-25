'Selma' Lead David Oyelowo Joins the Pride in 'The Lion Guard' Season 2

David Oyelowo records his voice appearance as Scar, the villainous younger brother to Mufasa, in a special extended episode of The Lion Guard

Selma and Star Wars Rebels actor David Oyelowo is set to voice Scar in Season 2 of The Lion Guard, a Disney Channel animated series continuing the story of the classic 1994 film The Lion King, in which the villainous character was voiced by Jeremy Irons.

The Lion Guard follows the adventures of Kion, the second-born cub of Simba and Nala. Scar will appear in flames after Kion unintentionally summons him by using the roar of the elders in anger in a special extended episode titled “The Rise of Scar,” premiering July 29.

Season 2 will premiere in July with two back-to-back episodes on Disney Channel. Additional guest stars for this season include Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Common (Selma), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) and several others from film and television.

Each episode incorporates Swahili words and phrases and original songs. The character and behavior of the various African animal species on the show are created with the help of the education and science experts at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park. The show has reached over 85 million total viewers and an additional 72 million viewers online.

The Lion Guard's main voice cast includes Rob Lowe as Simba, Gabrielle Union as Nala, Max Charles as Kion and many others. The recurring guest cast includes Blair Underwood as Makuu, Christian Slater as Ushari, Ana Gasteyer as Reirei and Maia Mitchell as Jasiri.

The Lion Guard, Season 2 premiere, Friday, July 7, 8am/7c, Disney Channel

The Lion Guard: The Rise of Scar special extended episode airs Saturday, July 29, 9am/8c, Disney Channel