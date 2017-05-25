‘Get Shorty’ Trailer: Ray Romano and Chris O’Dowd Headline EPIX Series

Adaptations of the works of writer Elmore Leonard have appeared on the big screen (3:10 to Yuma, Out of Sight) and the small screen (Justified), but with the new EPIX series, Get Shorty, we’re getting the TV adaptation of the 1995 film that starred John Travolta, Rene Russo and Gene Hackman. Of course, that film was based on the 1990 Leonard novel of the same name.

In the upcoming 10-episode Get Shorty adaptation that premieres August 13 on the pay cable channel, Miles Daly (Chris O’Dowd, Bridesmaids) is a hitman who wants to become a movie producer in Hollywood and leave his criminal past behind. In La La Land, Daly meets Rick Moreweather (Ray Romano, Everybody Loves Raymond), a producer who could use some good luck and fortune. The adventure that plays out will follow the two of them as they partner to (hopefully) take the movie industry by storm.

See Also HBO Debuts 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Trailer The Great War is coming ... but the Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer is finally here!

The series also stars Sean Bridgers, Lidia Porto, Megan Stevenson, Carolyn Dodd, Goya Robles and Lucy Walters, and was created for television by Davey Holmes (Shameless, In Treatment, Damages).

Check out the first official trailer for Get Shorty here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8Sa5omrAx8

Get Shorty premieres August 13 at 10/9c on EPIX.