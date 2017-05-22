‘Supergirl’ Season Finale: Melissa Benoist Advises You To ‘Have Your Kleenexes Ready’ (VIDEO)

It’s season finale time for The CW’s Supergirl, and our caped heroine has her hands full.

On the save-the-world side of things, Mon-El’s mother Rhea (guest star Teri Hatcher) is ready for a fight to end all fights to gain control of National City, but how will the return of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) figure into Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) plans to save the city?

We also get an added bonus with the return of Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart) to surely throw out some of her trademark snark. But, on the romance front, how will all of this challenge Kara and Mon-El (Chris Wood) and their relationship?

Benoist was on last week’s CW upfront red carpet and talked to us about how the finale will impact what we see in Season 3, and she also talked which project kept her from taking a lazy hiatus from the CW hit series. Check out the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-fUWKdIAWw

Supergirl, Mondays, 8/7c, The CW. Season 2 finale May 22.