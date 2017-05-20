‘The Bachelorette’ Host Chris Harrison Reveals the Celeb Who’d Get His Rose

The Final Rose For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bachelorette Newsletter:

In ABC’s 13th installment of The Bachelorette (premiering May 22), host Chris Harrison welcomes recent Bachelor fan-favorite Rachel Lindsay as the newest woman looking for love. The beautiful and charming Dallas attorney will have a group of eager men vying for her affections, and a rose.

Harrison teases that this season, “It’s historical, and it’s mind-blowing and all those other things I always say about anything that ever happens on the show.” And when he answered our “5 Questions,” his answers were pretty mind-blowing, too.

1. As part of the Bachelor franchise, you’ve seen a lot of unbelievably romantic dates. What’s your idea of the perfect date?

It runs the gamut. I’d hate to kill my mojo—and maybe the idea that’s out there—but I’m not a “let’s hop on a private jet and fly to San Francisco for the Pretty Woman date,” kind of guy. That stuff is awesome, and when you can do it and pull it off, that’s great, but I’m more simple. I like a date where we can talk. Very easy, romantic stuff. That’s my go-to in my normal life.

2. What are three foods you have to have in your fridge or pantry?

Good question! I’m about to say what an 8-year-old I am because I’m a peanut butter and jelly junkie. I love my PB&J sandwiches. Or I’ll go wild and go old school: peanut butter and honey and bananas. That’s my go-to snack. I love it.

3. What is your favorite romantic comedy?

I am such a sucker. I have never actually even talked about this, but all my friends make fun of me because I’m this Texas guy and I drive a truck and all that, but I love romantic comedies! Actually, these are all John Cusack movies, but Serendipity is one of my favorites. Grosse Pointe Blank is one of my favorites. You can cue up pretty much any John Hughes movie and I’m in. I love romantic comedies. I am such a geek. I can quote Notting Hill all day long.

4. Who is the celebrity, living or dead, that you’d want to give a rose to?

Oh, that I would give a rose to? Ooh. Look, I was a child of the ’70s and ’80s. Christie Brinkley would have to be that girl for me.

5. Tell us about a time when you were completely starstruck.

There’s only one person on my bucket list that is left, and that I would actually be starstruck by, and that’s Bono. I am an unabashed, psychotic U2 fan. I’ve been close to meeting Bono, but I’ve never actually been able to meet him. If I could give a rose to anybody living or dead, it would probably, sadly, be Bono.

The Bachelorette, Mondays at 9/8c beginning May 22, ABC