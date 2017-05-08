‘Agents of SHIELD’: Will a Newly Human Aida Sway Fitz? (VIDEO)

Aida (Mallory Jansen) has found new life in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

Fresh off of gaining her new human body, Aida is rejoicing in her new experiences at a beach, with a kidnapped Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) by her side. As Fitz tries to reconcile his actions in the Framework with his real memories, Aida tries to convince him of her pure intentions…and her true desires.

Check out an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode, “The Return.”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC.