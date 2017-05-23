My Obsessions: ‘DWTS’ Star Julianne Hough Idolizes Mariska Hargitay, ‘This Is Us’ and Really Misses ‘Westworld’
My Current Favorite Show
It’s hard to choose because there are so many incredible shows on right now, but I’ll say This Is Us!
The Show I’d Like To Guest Star On
Law & Order: SVU. Mariska Hargitay is my idol! I could watch SVU all day.
The Show I Miss Most
I’m super excited for Stranger Things and Westworld to return.
The Last Thing I Watch Before I Go To Bed
Planet Earth
My Guilty Pleasure
The Bachelor. It’s just…amazing.
What I Eat While Watching
Pizza
The Funniest Person On TV
New Girl’s Max Greenfield. Schmidt is one of the funniest characters ever.
My Dream Costar
Jessica Chastain, although I would probably faint at first. She is, by far, one of the most dynamic actresses. It’d be a dream to be in a film with her!
