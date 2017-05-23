My Obsessions: ‘DWTS’ Star Julianne Hough Idolizes Mariska Hargitay, ‘This Is Us’ and Really Misses ‘Westworld’

My Current Favorite Show

It’s hard to choose because there are so many incredible shows on right now, but I’ll say This Is Us!

The Show I’d Like To Guest Star On

Law & Order: SVU. Mariska Hargitay is my idol! I could watch SVU all day.



The Show I Miss Most

I’m super excited for Stranger Things and Westworld to return.

The Last Thing I Watch Before I Go To Bed

Planet Earth

My Guilty Pleasure

The Bachelor. It’s just…amazing.

What I Eat While Watching

Pizza

The Funniest Person On TV

New Girl’s Max Greenfield. Schmidt is one of the funniest characters ever.



My Dream Costar

Jessica Chastain, although I would probably faint at first. She is, by far, one of the most dynamic actresses. It’d be a dream to be in a film with her!