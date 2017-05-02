What’s On: Racial Profiling on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ PBS’s ‘Victorian Slum House, ‘The Americans’

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (8/7c, Fox): Sgt. Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews) is merely looking for his daughter’s “Moo Moo” doll that was dropped in the street outside his house when he’s accosted by a fellow cop (Dexter’s Desmond Harrington) who treats him like a potential perp. If only he’d been wearing his badge, the officer says later, refusing to apologize. Which isn’t the point. It’s an unusually serious episode leavened by humor, as Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumro) babysit Terry’s kids and are besieged by tough questions better suited for black-ish. The most unexpected twist occurs when Terry goes to file a complaint, and Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher) begs to differ.

Victorian Slum House (8/7c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): Modern families step back in time in this diverting five-part docu-reality series, experiencing first-hand the primitive conditions of an East End London tenement as it was back in the late 1800s. For some of the participants of this social history lesson, it’s a chance to walk in their ancestors’ shoes and gain appreciation for what it took to survive in far harsher—yes, Dickensian—times.

The Americans (10/9c, FX): As if their conflicted daughter wasn’t giving them enough headaches, Philip and Elizabeth (Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell) are presented with a bombshell about their suddenly grown whiz-kid son Henry (Keidrich Sellati), while becoming suspicious about the suspicious movements of their fake son, Tuan (Ivan Mok), And with Gabriel (Frank Langella) back in Mother Russia, it’s time to pay a memorable house call.

Inside Tuesday TV: Showtime’s documentary Jackson (7:30/6:30c) frames the debate over women’s reproductive rights through the story of Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the last abortion provider left in Mississippi. … No major event on ABC’s The Middle (8/7c) goes without a hitch. That includes Axl’s (Charlie McDermott) college graduation, for which Frankie (Patricia Heaton) bought a gift months ago and hid, and now can’t find it. … Adapted from a popular segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden, TBS’s Drop the Mic (10/9c) still can’t help but sound like a ripoff of Lip Sync Battle, down to the hosts: hip-hop star Method Man and supermodel Hailey Baldwin.