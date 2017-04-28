‘First Dates’ Couple Proves Talking Politics Is a Date No-No (VIDEO)
Sometimes going out with someone new can be awkward, but this couple on NBC’s new reality series First Dates takes awkwardness to a new level.
From executive producer Ellen DeGeneres and narrated by Santa Clarita Diet star Drew Barrymore, the series follows real people trying to connect on a first date at a Chicago restaurant—and all the nauseating vulnerability that comes with it.
NBC's Reality Dating Series 'First Dates' Promises to Capture 'Every Romantic and Excruciating Moment'
In the exclusive clip below from Episode 4, “Should I Try to Kiss You?” we meet Austin and Colleen, a couple having a very serious discussion about gun control. While he is a licensed carrier, his date is uncomfortable with his need to carry a gun—though that doesn’t last for long before the political brawl begins.
We’re pretty sure Austin’s not getting a second date, especially after she asks, “Do you feel threatened as a privileged white guy living in the south side of Chicago?” Check, please!
Check out the exclusive clip below.
First Dates, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC