Will Gordon Ramsay Behave Himself on New Live Series ‘The F Word’? (VIDEO)

Never trust a potty mouth. On May 31, the notoriously naughty Gordon Ramsay will debut his newest Fox food show The F Word with Gordon Ramsay (he swears the “F” is for food!) following the Season 8 premiere of MasterChef. Unlike Ramsay’s other series, this one will air live and that means anything can happen. Who’s going to rein him in?

TV Insider has an exclusive look at the show’s hilarious new promo, in which Ramsay goes up against a trio of censors from Fox’s Standards & Practices department—one of them played by General Hospital fan-favorite Carolyn Hennesy. Send the kiddies to another room and check it out!

The F Word, Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 31, 9/8c, Fox