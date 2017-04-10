‘Prison Break’: Sara Receives Proof Michael Is Alive (VIDEO)

Marisa Roffman
Comments
PRISON BREAK: Sarah Wayne Callies in the all-new “Kaniel Outis” episode of PRISON BREAK airing Tuesday, April 11 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: FOX. © 2017 FOX Broadcasting Co.

Prison Break‘s Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) reunited with a man who appeared to be his brother Michael (Wentworth Miller) in the season premiere…though the man claimed his name was Kaniel Outis.

But luckily, Linc thought ahead to ask for the encounter to be filmed. And in the aftermath of the confusing meeting, he sends the footage to Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) so she can see what went down.

“There’s no small amount of heartbreak [over Michael possibly lying to her about his death],” Callies previously told TV Insider. “There is a level of outrage. But once those emotions cool down, there are a lot of questions, [because] Michael Scofield wouldn’t walk out on his family.”

Check out an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode as Sara gets real proof that Michael is alive:

Prison Break, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Fox

