‘Sleepy Hollow’: ‘Falling Skies’ Vet Makes Mysterious Debut (PHOTOS)

As Sleepy Hollow heads into the final arc of Season 4, a mysterious newcomer threatens to shake everything up.

Lara (Falling Skies‘ Seychelle Gabriel) makes her debut in the Friday, March 17 episode of the Fox drama. “Lara is a mysterious woman with a secret agenda who arrives in D.C. and immediately creates complications for Crane and Diana,” Sleepy Hollow executive producer Albert Kim previews. “She’s a skilled fighter who clearly has a formidable expertise in the mystical arts.”

However, whether the new Team Witness should trust her is very much up for debate. Teases Kim, “She’s hiding a dark secret—one that could have enormous implications for the future of our country, our heroes, and the world itself.”

At least initially, things appear to be going OK for Lara, Crane (Tom Mison) and Diana (Janina Gavankar) in these exclusive photos. But will that last?

Sleepy Hollow, Fridays, 9/8c, Fox