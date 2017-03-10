‘Mr. Robot’: Bobby Cannavale Joins Cast When Season 3 Bows in October

Bobby Cannavale at the New York premiere of HBO's short-lived 'Vinyl' in 2016. The actor is joining the cast of USA's 'Mr. Robot.'

Bobby Cannavale fans, if you were bummed when HBO’s Vinyl got scratched after a single season, relief is in sight. USA Network announced Friday that the rangy, dynamic actor will join the Mr. Robot cast as Irving, “a laconic, no-nonsense used car salesman,” when the critically acclaimed series returns for Season 3 this October. The net also revealed that BD Wong’s role as Whiterose, leader of the Chinese-based hacking organization Dark Army, has expanded.

Picking up immediately following the Season 2 cliffhanger, Season 3 will explore each character’s motivations and the disintegration between cyber-security engineer Elliot (Rami Malek) and Mr. Robot (Christian Slater). Executive producer and writer Sam Esmail is back to direct all 10 episodes of the new season, which begins production this April in New York City.

“Season 3 of Mr. Robot will engage viewers in a whole new way, with Sam and team continuing to find ways to surprise, challenge and delight the audience. Adding Bobby Cannavale and BD Wong to our cast makes one of the tightest acting ensembles even stronger,” said Jeff Wachtel, Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

