Catch Up on Freeform’s ‘Young & Hungry’ in Under 3 Minutes (VIDEO)

Young & Hungry – Emily Osment, Jonathan Sadowski
Mitch Haaseth/FreeForm
YOUNG & HUNGRY - "Young & Punch Card" - Gabi and Josh's new "friends with benefits" relationship doesn't go over well with everyone else, in the season five premiere of "Young & Hungry," MONDAY, MARCH 13 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on Freeform. (Freeform/Mitch Haaseth) EMILY OSMENT, JONATHAN SADOWSKI

Young & Hungry

Young & Hungry returns for Season 5 on Monday, March 13 (Yep, it’s not on Wednesdays anymore!) with new shenanigans and the return of Gabi (Emily Osment) and Josh’s (Jonathan Sadowski) love saga—and boy have these two had some troubles.

Since its debut in 2014, the Freeform comedy’s romantic duo have struggled while in a relationship, out of a relationship, and in relationships with others. So, in the Season 4 finale, they decided to try a “sex punch card,” because what could possibly go wrong with that? At least we’ll have plenty of time to explore the possibilities, as Season 5 has been bumped up to 20 episodes.

First Look: Betty White Has a Close Encounter With a Stripper on 'Young & Hungry'

If you can’t remember what went down (or who got down) in last year’s Season 4, we have the perfect solution for you. Check out TV Insider’s exclusive recap of Season 4,  as Gabi and Josh go from Hawaii to a therapist’s office, and Sofia (Aimee Carrero) discovers her true passion.

Young & Hungry Season 5 Premiere, Monday, March 13,Freeform at 8/7c

