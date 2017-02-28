‘The Bachelor’ Standout Corinne is Gone! Here’s How ‘Bachelor’ Nation Feels About Her Ouster

Damian Holbrook
Comments
The Bachelor - Corrine
Mitch Haaseth/ABC

Well thank god that’s over. After way too many weeks of embarrassing her family and eating everything in sight, the entitled slice of awful known as Corinne Olympios was finally shipped off on the limo-ride of shame by The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall. And since it came as a surprise—even Corinne’s nanny Raquel probably expected Rachel to go home now that the news is out that she’s the new Bachelorette—the #BachelorNation fandom was both thrown and shook, giddily shouting their feelings from Twitter rooftops.

Some couldn’t believe it.

Some kept receipts.

Some felt her pain.

Others, not so much.

Some saw through her backseat whining.

Some saw her as inspiring.

And some saw the inevitable future.

How do you feel about Corinne’s long-awaited exit? Open your hearts in the comments below.

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

