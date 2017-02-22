FX Sets ‘Fargo’ Season 3 Premiere Date

FX has finally announced that the third round of its critically acclaimed anthology, Fargo, will premiere on April 19.

Season 3 of the series from creator Noah Hawley—who you can currently get your fix of in FX’s trippy Legion—is set in 2010 and stars Ewan McGregor in a dual role as brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy, who couldn’t possibly be more different.

Emmit, the “Parking Lot King of Minnesota,” is living his own American Dream, while balding younger brother Ray is a parole officer stuck in his brother’s shadow. Their rivalry takes a slippery slope from petty thievery to killing, dangerous mobsters and the wild world of competitive bridge (yes, really).

The series also stars Carrie Coon (The Leftovers) as police chief Gloria Burgle, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (BrainDead) as Ray’s girlfriend Nikki Swango and David Thewlis (known best for his role as Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter franchise) as V.M. Varga, a loner who forces a partnership with Emmit.

Fargo returns Wednesday, April 19 at 10/9c

