Will There Be a Season 10 of ‘Rick and Morty’?

Erin Maxwell
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Rick and Morty - Season 9 - first look
Warner Bros. Discovery/Adult Swim

The adventures of a booze-loving, trauma-laden scientist and a version of his grandson have been entertaining adult animation audiences since 2013. Their bizarre travels, strange interdimensional encounters, and often deeply existential adventures have helped turn the series into one of the most influential and unpredictable animated shows on television. For nine seasons, fans have flocked to watch Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith play the hero, go on Earth-destroying journeys through space and time, and occasionally, become pickles.

So, will there be a tenth outing for the unlikely duo? Will Rick and Morty return for Season 10? And if so, when?

Here is everything we know so far.

Will there be a Rick and Morty Season 10?

Yes, there will be a Season 10 of Rick and Morty. According to Deadline, it is officially confirmed as part of a long-term, 70-episode renewal deal from 2018, with production updates confirming that scripts for Season 10 are in development and the season is in production.

“I can tell you that we’ve already got a couple ideas for Season 10 that are already kind of pinned,” said executive producer and current showrunner Scott Marder to ComicBook.com. “There is a full plan for a full 10-season saga. So if people are on board with what we’ve been doing the past couple of seasons, we’re intending to give them more of that. But there are certainly arcs and cool things and big surprises in store.”

The show is currently confirmed to continue through season 12.

Who will star in Rick and Morty Season 10?

Season 10 will star Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer.

'Rick and Morty': Season 9 Debuts New Twisted Trailer
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'Rick and Morty': Season 9 Debuts New Twisted Trailer

What is Rick and Morty about?

On the surface, Rick and Morty is about the smartest person in the universe jumping from reality to reality with his grandson in tow. But over the years, the lore behind the mechanics of portal travel, alternate timelines, and the multiverse itself has complicated the series far beyond a simple sci-fi comedy, transforming it into a sprawling mythology filled with tragedy, existential dread, and endless versions of the same family. However, for argument’s sake, let’s just say the show is about a grandfather showing his grandson the universe.

Who is behind Rick and Morty?

The show is executive-produced by Dan Harmon and Scott Marder, who also serve as the showrunner.

Rick and Morty, Season 9, Premieres Sundays, May 24, 11/10c, Adult Swim

Rick and Morty key art
Ian Cardoni

Ian Cardoni

Harry Belden

Harry Belden

Sarah Chalke

Sarah Chalke

Spencer Grammer

Spencer Grammer

Chris Parnell

Chris Parnell

Kari Wahlgren

Kari Wahlgren

Tom Kenny

Tom Kenny

Full Cast & Crew

Adult Swim

Series

2013–

TV14

Animated

Action

Adventure

Comedy

Where to Stream

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Rick and Morty




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