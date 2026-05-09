‘Comeback,’ ‘Midwife’ & More Finales, Roasting Kevin Hart, New ’90 Day Fiancé’ Couples
Lisa Kudrow gets the last laugh in the series finale of HBO‘s showbiz comedy The Comeback. Also ending, for now: PBS‘ Call the Midwife, with a prequel series and movie sequel in the works. Kevin Hart gets roasted on Netflix. TLC‘s 90 Day Fiancé introduces seven new international couples.
The Comeback
SUNDAY: It’s about time that Valerie Cherish (the great Lisa Kudrow) got the last laugh. The fictional sitcom star hasn’t had much to smile about in the final season of the acidic showbiz satire, especially once it was revealed that her new show, How’s That?, was being written by AI. In the series finale, she is summoned by a “Mount Rushmore of TV writers” — played by stellar TV veterans Bradley Whitford, Justin Theroux, and Adam Scott — to take a stand, which puts her on the spot with her unrepentant NuNet bosses. Quite the burden to be told “the future of television depends on what you do,” when all Valerie desires is to make people happy.
Call the Midwife
SUNDAY: Change is in the air as the beloved British drama airs its poignant Season 15 finale, with the impending closure of the Nonnatus House maternity home leaving everyone’s future in doubt. There is celebration with the wedding of Rosalind (Natalie Quarry) and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte), but also sadness as Sister Monica Joan (original cast member Judy Parfitt) plans her funeral, having already stopped her medication. Midwife fans may be in for a long wait for a 16th season, as a prequel series set during the World War II years and a movie taking the franchise further into the 1970s are on the more immediate horizon. But even with the possibility of Nonnatus House being shuttered — for now — the show’s producers insist Midwife is far from over.
The Roast of Kevin Hart
SUNDAY: Two years ago, Kevin Hart was the first celebrity to step up to roast Tom Brady during an epic comedy special, mercilessly skewering the former football star with jokes about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. The roast was a major success for Netflix, and now the tables have turned, with Hart on the receiving end of hours of comedic abuse in a roast of his own. Shane Gillis hosts from L.A.’s Kia Forum as a culmination of the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Fest, where the cream of the current comedy crop has gathered, suggesting the dais will be filled with many of today’s sharpest and most unflinching wits. Ron Taylor, who won the Funny AF With Kevin Hart stand-up contest earlier this week, has been confirmed as a special guest.
90 Day Fiancé
SUNDAY: Three months isn’t much time to discover whether you’ve truly found your soulmate, especially while bridging international cultural divides, but that’s the premise that has fueled this franchise and its myriad spinoffs for years. Season 12 introduces seven new couples, representing Brazil, Nigeria, Egypt, the Philippines, Turkey, the Dominican Republic, and England. Will they find enough common ground with their new American mates to achieve something resembling true love on the way to the altar? In the opener, “Pentecostal Prophetess” Ashia from Alabama and her Nigerian beau, Maxwell, 10 years her junior, face obstacles with his K-1 visa, prompting her to travel to Africa with her mother.
Gone With the Wind
SUNDAY: In honor of TCM founder Ted Turner, who died Wednesday at the age of 87, the channel presents a special screening of his favorite movie, the Oscar-winning 1939 Civil War epic that was the first film shown when TCM launched in 1994. Before the movie, TCM will air a video tribute that was part of the 10th TCM Classic Film Festival in 2019, which Turner attended. Then watch Southern belle Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh) and the dashing Rhett Butler (Clark Gable) work their timeless magic.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- All’s Fair in Love & Mahjong (Saturday, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel): The ancient Chinese tile game provides a backdrop for romance, with The Good Doctor‘s Fiona Gubelmann starring as Ronni, a mahjong aficionado who plays regularly with her gal pals (channel faves Melissa Peterman, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe) and is swept off her feet by a charming contractor (Paul Campbell) who’s fixing up her house to be sold.
- 48 Hours (Saturday, 10/9c, CBS): Erin Moriarty reports on the 2017 murder of Beverly Hills widow Violet Yacobi, found dead on the marble floor of her mansion, with her dentist son Daniel the prime suspect.
- Saturday Night Live (Saturday, 11:30/10:30c, 8:30 pm/PT, NBC): Matt Damon makes his third appearance as guest host, with Noah Kahan returning as musical guest for the second time.
- One Day at a Time (Sunday, starts at 5 am/4c, Antenna TV): As a Mother’s Day tribute to sitcom moms everywhere, Antenna TV presents a 24-hour marathon of the original One Day at a Time, starring Bonnie Franklin as the scrappy single mom Ann Romano, raising her two daughters, Julie (Mackenzie Phillips) and Barbara (Valerie Bertinelli), in Indianapolis following her divorce — which back in 1975 was still largely taboo territory for a family comedy.
- Marshals (Sunday, 8/7c, CBS): Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) find themselves stranded in a blizzard with a fugitive. Followed by Tracker (9/8c), where Colter (Justin Hartley) unexpectedly runs into Billie (Sofia Pernas) while searching for a woman who vanished from a rehab facility.
- Family Guy (Sunday, 8/7c, Fox): Joe (Patrick Warburton) discovers he can walk while he’s asleep, thanks to a new sleeping-aid drug, but do his buddies like his sleepwalking version better? Followed by Bob’s Burgers (8:30/7:30c), where Linda (John Roberts) leans on Nat the limo driver (Jillian Bell) to help curb her road rage.
- Home Town: Inn This Together (Sunday, 8/7c, HGTV): Ben and Erin Napier help friends restore a run-down 1930 building in Laurel, Mississippi into a modern hotel and storefront in a four-episode Home Town spinoff.
- When Hope Calls: Brookfield (Sunday, 8/7c, Great American Family): In the Season 3 finale, Nora (Cindy Busby) prepares to bid a tearful farewell to Michael (Christopher Russell) as he heads off to a new Mountie assignment.
- Euphoria (Sunday, 9/8c, HBO): Could things get even worse for Nate (Jacob Elordi), Rue (Zendaya), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), and the gang? It sure looks that way.
- The Way Home (Sunday, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel): Del (Andie MacDowell) throws a party for Nick (Kerry James) when he returns to Port Haven.
- Rooster (Sunday, 10/9c, HBO): Greg’s (Steve Carell) term at Ludlow College is over as the first season ends, but considering that this campus comedy has been renewed, his leave-taking may be very short-lived.
- The Count of Monte Cristo (Sunday, 10/9c, PBS): Edmond Dantès’ (Sam Claflin) revenge is almost complete as the Masterpiece period adventure reaches its climax, but he’s concerned that his vendetta may have soured his chances at a future with Mercédès (Ana Girardot).