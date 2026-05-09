‘Comeback,’ ‘Midwife’ & More Finales, Roasting Kevin Hart, New ’90 Day Fiancé’ Couples

Erin Simkin/HBO

The Comeback

Series Finale 10:30/9:30c

SUNDAY: It’s about time that Valerie Cherish (the great Lisa Kudrow) got the last laugh. The fictional sitcom star hasn’t had much to smile about in the final season of the acidic showbiz satire, especially once it was revealed that her new show, How’s That?, was being written by AI. In the series finale, she is summoned by a “Mount Rushmore of TV writers” — played by stellar TV veterans Bradley Whitford, Justin Theroux, and Adam Scott — to take a stand, which puts her on the spot with her unrepentant NuNet bosses. Quite the burden to be told “the future of television depends on what you do,” when all Valerie desires is to make people happy.

PBS/Neal Street Prod./BBC

Call the Midwife

Season Finale 8/7c

SUNDAY: Change is in the air as the beloved British drama airs its poignant Season 15 finale, with the impending closure of the Nonnatus House maternity home leaving everyone’s future in doubt. There is celebration with the wedding of Rosalind (Natalie Quarry) and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte), but also sadness as Sister Monica Joan (original cast member Judy Parfitt) plans her funeral, having already stopped her medication. Midwife fans may be in for a long wait for a 16th season, as a prequel series set during the World War II years and a movie taking the franchise further into the 1970s are on the more immediate horizon. But even with the possibility of Nonnatus House being shuttered — for now — the show’s producers insist Midwife is far from over.

Ser Baffo/Netflix

The Roast of Kevin Hart

Special 8/7c

SUNDAY: Two years ago, Kevin Hart was the first celebrity to step up to roast Tom Brady during an epic comedy special, mercilessly skewering the former football star with jokes about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. The roast was a major success for Netflix, and now the tables have turned, with Hart on the receiving end of hours of comedic abuse in a roast of his own. Shane Gillis hosts from L.A.’s Kia Forum as a culmination of the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Fest, where the cream of the current comedy crop has gathered, suggesting the dais will be filled with many of today’s sharpest and most unflinching wits. Ron Taylor, who won the Funny AF With Kevin Hart stand-up contest earlier this week, has been confirmed as a special guest.

TLC

90 Day Fiancé

Season Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: Three months isn’t much time to discover whether you’ve truly found your soulmate, especially while bridging international cultural divides, but that’s the premise that has fueled this franchise and its myriad spinoffs for years. Season 12 introduces seven new couples, representing Brazil, Nigeria, Egypt, the Philippines, Turkey, the Dominican Republic, and England. Will they find enough common ground with their new American mates to achieve something resembling true love on the way to the altar? In the opener, “Pentecostal Prophetess” Ashia from Alabama and her Nigerian beau, Maxwell, 10 years her junior, face obstacles with his K-1 visa, prompting her to travel to Africa with her mother.

Courtesy of Everett Collection

Gone With the Wind

8/7c

SUNDAY: In honor of TCM founder Ted Turner, who died Wednesday at the age of 87, the channel presents a special screening of his favorite movie, the Oscar-winning 1939 Civil War epic that was the first film shown when TCM launched in 1994. Before the movie, TCM will air a video tribute that was part of the 10th TCM Classic Film Festival in 2019, which Turner attended. Then watch Southern belle Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh) and the dashing Rhett Butler (Clark Gable) work their timeless magic.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: