Will Luke Be in ‘The Testaments’? O-T Fagbenle Reacts to ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Spinoff

What To Know The Handmaid’s Tale spinoff, The Testaments, premiered on Hulu featuring June Osborne working for Mayday in Toronto and still separated from her daughter, Hannah, known as Agnes MacKenzie in Gilead.

O-T Fagbenle, who plays Luke, has not appeared in the first four episodes but hints at a possible appearance in the series.

June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) appeared in the first episodes of The Testaments, The Handmaid’s Tale spinoff that premiered on Wednesday, April 8, on Hulu. The episodes revealed that she’s working for Mayday while living in Toronto, and she still hasn’t reunited with her daughter, Hannah. Hannah is the main character of The Testaments, but she goes by the only name she remembers, Agnes MacKenzie, and is played by Chase Infiniti. Will Hannah’s father, Luke, appear in the spinoff? We asked the actor himself, O-T Fagbenle. Warning: Spoilers for The Testaments novel ahead!

The Handmaid’s Tale series finale saw Hannah’s parents split up but still searching for their daughter individually. Both had joined Mayday and played an important role, and their perspectives on how best to find and free their daughter differed so much that they felt it made sense not to look together — or be together romantically any longer.

Luke has not appeared in the four (out of 10) episodes of The Testaments so far, but Fagbenle says that “he’s not stopping looking.” He also didn’t shut down the possibility of him appearing on the spinoff at some point.

“I’m not allowed to speak on it like officially, officially, but I don’t think Luke’s the retiring type,” he said.

The actor joined us in the TV Insider studio shoot for his new Peacock series, The Miniature Wife. He had just attended The Testaments premiere in Los Angeles on March 31, where he got to watch the first episodes and reunite with his Presumed Innocent costar, Infiniti. He revealed to us that he connected with Infiniti during The Testaments filming, while he was in production on The Miniature Wife.

“I actually got to go to the premiere, and it was so good,” Fagbenle said. “Chase Infiniti and I did a show called Presumed Innocent and so we became friends there and weirdly enough, they were shooting The Testaments right next to The Miniature Wife.” Both of the streaming dramas were filmed in Toronto.

“Our trailers were right next to each other,” he said, “We were like, ‘Hey, it’s my daughter! I found her!’ That was really great and the show was brilliant. It’s gonna be a hit.”

In Margaret Atwood‘s Testaments novel, Daisy is actually Nichole, June and Nick’s daughter. In The Testaments series, they change it so that Daisy (Lucy Halliday) isn’t related to June and Nick (Max Minghella), but rather is taken in as a chosen daughter by June. June is still raising baby Nichole in Toronto. Fagbenle loves the change they made to the character, saying that he’s always trusted The Handmaid’s Tale creators. Bruce Miller, creator of the original series, is the creator and executive producer of The Testaments. His fellow Handmaid’s EP, Warren Littlefield, also works on Testaments.

“Those writers, that team of people, Bruce and Warren, all the writers, they’re so smart, they know how to make great TV,” Fagbenle said. “When that [twist] came [in Episode 3], you’re like, ‘Oh, I guess I’m watching the whole series and I don’t have a choice now.'”

Outside of searching for Hannah and fighting to free America from Gilead’s control, Fagbenle hopes that Luke is having fun with karaoke in his downtime.

“I think that could be a big part of his time in Toronto,” the actor teased. “It’s definitely a big part of my life.”

The Testaments, Wednesdays, Hulu