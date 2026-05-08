NBC Orders ‘Newlyweds’ to Series — Everything We Know So Far

Erin Maxwell
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Tea Leoni and Tim Daly Newlyweds; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 11: Téa Leoni attends A24's 'Death Of A Unicorn' New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images); WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: Tim Daly attends The Creative Coalition Right To Bear Arts Gala dinner at The Madison Hotel on April 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The Creative Coalition )
John Nacion/Getty Images; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The Creative Coalition

Among a flurry of new series orders from NBC, Newlyweds officially received a pickup for the 2026–27 television season. Starring Téa Leoni and Tim Daly, the comedy follows an older couple who impulsively decide to get married, only to discover that blending their already established lives proves far more complicated than the whirlwind romance that brought them together.

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming series, including premiere date, cast, and what to expect.

When will Newlyweds premiere?

The new comedy series is expected to premiere as part of NBC’s 2026-2027 fall slate.  Please check back later for details regarding the premiere and scheduling.

Who will star in Newlyweds?

The series will star Téa Leoni and Tim Daly as the happy couple, along with Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis as a recurring guest star. No other information is available at this time.

What is Newlyweds about?

The official logline for the series reads: “A later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship.”

Who created Newlyweds?

Writer Gail Lerner executive produces with executive producers Eric and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company, Jamie Lee Curtis, Scott Schwartz, and Lionsgate Television. Director Pam Fryman also executive produces (pilot only). “Newlyweds” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution handles international sales for all the above series.

NBC Fall 2026 TV: Everything You Need to Know
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NBC Fall 2026 TV: Everything You Need to Know

What else is there to know about Newlyweds?

Newlyweds is one of two new comedies heading to NBC this fall. The other is Sunset P.I. It’s also one of four total new series heading to the network, alongside a reboot of The Rockford Files and a new law enforcement drama called Line of Fire.

Please check back for details as the show develops.

Newlyweds, Fall 2026 TBA, NBC

Jamie Lee

Tea Leoni

Tim Daly




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