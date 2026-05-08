‘Millionaire,’ ‘Celebrity Family Feud,’ & ‘Press Your Luck’ Set for July Returns on ABC

It’s triple the fun for game show fans this summer. Three of ABC‘s most popular game shows — Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Press Your Luck, and Celebrity Family Feud — are all returning this July.

Season 12 of Celebrity Family Feud will air on Thursdays, starting July 9 at 8 p.m. ET. Steve Harvey, who has been the host since Season 1, is returning.

Celebrities and their families and friends will go head-to-head against other celebrity families as they try to win $25,000 for their chosen charity. They will answer survey questions that have been answered by 100 people. The celebrities have not yet been announced.

Immediately after Celebrity Family Feud in the schedules, Press Your Luck premieres its seventh season. The game show, hosted by Elizabeth Banks, will air at 9 p.m. ET. Press Your Luck is a game of wits, strategy, and high stakes as contestants compete for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes.

During each game, three contestants battle each other, answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. They then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, which could take all their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant then moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win $1 million. This game show features non-famous people.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is back for its fifth season on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel will once again host celebrity contestants. Season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, July 22, at 8.p.m. ET, and air a weekly drop.

Pairs of celebrity contestants will play together to try to win $1 million for their chosen charities. The list of celebrities has not yet been announced.

Last season, Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings and Matt Damon, as well as The Office stars Oscar Nuñez and Kate Flannery, took home the $1 million prize. David Chang was the first celebrity to win the top prize in 2020.

Celebrity Family Feud, Thursdays, starting July 9, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Press Your Luck, Thursdays, premiering July 9, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Wednesday, beginning July 22, 8 p.m. ET, ABC