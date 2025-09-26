The Office stars Oscar Nuñez and Kate Flannery couldn’t believe what was happening on Thursday’s (September 25) season finale of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire as they walked away with the top $1 million prize for charity.

Nuñez and Flannery went on quite a journey to the $1 million question, including a tricky $500,000 question that required them to use their Phone-A-Friend lifeline, calling up fellow Office alum, Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on the hit sitcom.

The final question read: “The word ‘planet’ comes from an ancient Greek word that literally means what?” The four options were powerful, immortal, stranger or wanderer.

Emmy-winning host Jimmy Kimmel asked the pair if they wanted to play on or take the $500,000. Flannery seemed relatively confident the answer was “wanderer,” but Nuñez was flipping out. “I hate this game,” he joked as he lay face down on the studio floor.

“Jimmy Kimmel, D: Wanderer, final answer,” Flannery said as the studio audience applauded the bravery.

Of course, Kimmel dragged out the tension, talking up how each option sounded plausible. “It was a long journey to get here, so much wandering,” he quipped. “I could make a case for every one of these choices.”

“The choice you made, by putting yourself in the body of an Ancient Greek, perhaps even Galileo himself… to choose the correct answer… amazing,” the late-night host said as the audience erupted in cheers.

“What is happening?!” Flannery screamed as confetti rained down. “What the hell, you guys? Oh my god.”

The pair will donate their winnings to Planned Parenthood and Philabundance, a food bank in the Philadelphia area.

Nuñez and Flannery starred in all nine seasons of The Office, which ran on NBC from 2005 to 2013. Earlier this month, Nuñez reprised his role as Oscar Martinez on The Office spinoff The Paper, which streamed on Peacock and will make its broadcast debut on NBC on November 10.

The Paper sees the documentary crew from The Office following a new set of characters at a struggling newspaper, The Truth Teller, based in Toledo, Ohio. Nuñez is the only actor from The Office to appear in the spinoff, with his character working as the newspaper’s head accountant.

You can watch Nuñez and Flannery’s winning moment in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.