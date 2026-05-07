What To Know Dave Coulier addressed fans’ concerns about his appearance and voice.

He reassured fans that his prognosis is positive.

Coulier remains active by creating art, writing, and promoting his wellness company.

Actor Dave Coulier, best known for his work on Full House and its continuation series, Fuller House, took to Instagram to talk directly to fans after he received an outpour of concern regarding his looks and his voice as the actor battles both carcinoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

In a short video, Coulier addressed his fans directly about his health, why he looks so different, and why his voice has changed after posting an Earth Day video on April 17 to promote his company, AwearMarket. In a Reel posted on May 7 captioned, “Hi, it’s Dave, with an update,” the actor spoke candidly about his recent struggles while reassuring fans that he remains in good spirits despite the noticeable physical changes.

“Hi everyone, it’s me, Dave. And I haven’t posted in quite a while, and I know the last time I did, some of you said that I looked differently, and I sound differently, and I do,” said the former Fuller House star.

“What you are seeing is the side effect of the extensive radiation that I went through for carcinoma in my throat, and I haven’t been able to eat solid food in months. And so I lost 45 pounds. That’s what you are seeing. And it’s affected my ability to speak,” continued Coulier. “Some of you said that I sound differently. So yeah, you’re right on with what you’re seeing and what you’re hearing.”

“Just a recap: I had non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and I went through chemotherapy,” said Coulier. “My hair is kind of growing back, and we got our PET scans back, and the prognosis looks good for both the carcinoma in my throat and the lymphoma. So, we’re very pleased with all of that.”

“So, offline, I’ve been every busy. I’ve been creating artwork, and I’ve been doing some creative writing, and I’ve been working on AwearMarket.com, our non-toxic store, so be on the lookout in the next couple of weeks,” continued Coulier. “We’ll be having some real nice creative content that we’re going to do for AwearMarket. And we’re looking out for your health, and so I wish good health to all of you. Alright? And I hope to hear from you soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AwearMarket (@awear.market)

AwearMarket is a digital wellness platform and digital storefront dedicated to curating non-toxic, holistic products, founded by Coulier and his partner Pat Greene. The business was inspired by Coulier’s own journey with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma and the importance of healthy, natural living.