What To Know LeAnn Rimes has shot down rumors that she will join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Speculation about Rimes joining RHOBH arose as Season 16 casting discussions began.

Rimes continues to star in 9-1-1: Nashville and tour, though she recently postponed shows due to illness.

LeAnn Rimes has shot down rumors that she’ll be starring in the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, noting that she already has her fill of drama.

The 9-1-1: Nashville star took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 6), where she responded to a post shared by Ringer Reality TV. “No, no… no Housewives for me,” she commented on the post. “Playing Dixie on 9-1-1: Nashville is drama enough for me.”

Rimes currently stars as Dixie Bennings on 9-1-1: Nashville, the second spin-off of the 9-1-1 franchise, following 9-1-1: Lone Star. The series premiered in October 2025 and was renewed for a second season back in March 2026.

The 15th season of RHOBH wraps up tonight, Thursday (May 7), with the third part of the reunion airing on Bravo. Season 16 is expected to begin filming in the next few months, leading to speculation about who will be on the cast. DeuxMoi recently reported that Rimes’ name had started “circulating in casting conversations.”

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Former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville commented on the Rimes rumors earlier this week, writing on X, “I hope it’s true about RHOBH. I mean she got everything else of mine- husband, kids, boobs, bronco, random illnesses she might as well just be a housewife and finish it off once and for all.”

Rimes and Glanville are no strangers to one another. The “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” singer got together with Eddie Cibrian while he was still married to Glanville. Rimes and Cibrian tied the knot in 2011 and are still married today.

In addition to her role on 9-1-1: Nashville, Rimes still tours, though she recently had to rumors that she’ll be starring. “Due to severe illness, I am unable to travel & perform this week,” Rimes wrote on Instagram last month, noting that her Seattle and Spokane shows would be rescheduled.

“I am truly heartbroken to have to reschedule and I am so very grateful for your kindness and continued support as I recover,” she added. “I look forward to being back on stage and seeing you very soon.”

Rimes has been open about her health struggles over the years, including opening up about her battle with psoriasis in 2020, her dental bridge falling out during a live performance, and undergoing a blood plasma replacement procedure earlier this year.