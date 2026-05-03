‘Fire Country’s Jordan Calloway Teases ‘Intense’ Finale: How Will It End?

What To Know The Season 4 finale of Fire Country, airing May 22, features a massive dam failure.

Jordan Calloway teases an “intense” episode and how it will end compared to last season’s finale.

Fire Country knows how to deliver an action-packed finale, and it sounds like Season 4’s, airing May 22, will be no different.

In “Try Not to Drown,” a catastrophic dam failure unleashes historic floodwaters across Edgewater. Station 42 and Three Rock must battle rising waters and dwindling resources. Shawn Hatosy is back as Brett Richards for the episode (as well as the one before it), TV Insider previously revealed.

When TV Insider spoke with Jordan Calloway about the May 1 episode, we also got him to spill about how the season will end. Read on.

You have Shawn Hatosy back for the last two episodes. And last time, Richards went around giving out advice. What can you say about what we’ll see from him this time around? Is he giving out more advice? Is he in the action? Are we going to see any clashes between Richards and Jake?

Jordan Calloway: I don’t want to spoil anything, but whenever Shawn’s on set, it’s always great. And as much as information or advice that he gives in the scene, I feel like I’m a little gnat at times when I’m just asking him questions, just professionally, career-wise, because the man is brilliant. You look at his body of work, and he’s brilliant. He’s great.

What can you preview about the finale and this dam failure? How major is this emergency?

It’s massive. I mean, shooting the finale was so much fun. It was an absolute blast. It is my favorite, actually, out of all the seasons that we’ve done. This incident was crazy between the set decorating, the set design, the production value, everything. I mean, [director] Gonzalo [Amat], he really poured his heart into it, and Joe [Hortua] wrote a beautiful script. So, I think you guys are going to enjoy it. And I just hope fans can see the behind the scenes. I know I’m going to release some stuff, too, because our crew crushed it, absolutely crushed it, and it’s intense. It’s very, very intense.

What can you tease about what Jake’s up to in the finale, and how does it leave him to head off into next season?

I am excited about it. The incident is very intense, and it takes a lot of work. It’s a really great moment between Jake and Bode [Max Thieriot] of being there, having each other’s back, and trusting one another.

What I will say, though, is the ending of it, you can take a deep breath. You can take a breath. I’m glad that we’re giving the audience that as well, because it kind of allows us all to reset for Season 5 coming to you guys. And I’m really excited to see with the setup of all the different characters where we end this season, what that’s going to snowball into next season, and the character development that Eric [Guggenheim, new showrunner] is going to pull out because I’m really excited to see what he’s going to do, what he’s going to bring. I’m hoping really good storytelling, character storytelling, stuff that is relatable to our audience, that everybody feels like they have a voice heard because that’s what our show really is supposed to be. And so I’m really excited about that. I’m hoping that we’re giving voices to the audience and that they find themselves in these characters.

So it’s not a life-or-death cliffhanger like last season, where we had to worry about three different Leones?

A breath. We give the audience a breath.

Does Jake have any time to start planning a wedding before the end of the season?

[Laughs] Yeah, I guess he does. He finds it. He finds the time to do it. That’s who Jake is.

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS